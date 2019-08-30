Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

We will be comparing the differences between Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.71 N/A 0.26 36.35 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.50 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares and 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares. About 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.