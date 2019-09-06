Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 20.18 N/A 0.26 36.35 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.