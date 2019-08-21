Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

We are contrasting Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.77 N/A 0.26 36.35 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 3.36% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Summary

Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.