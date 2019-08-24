Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.67 N/A 0.26 36.35 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.37 N/A 0.76 16.28

Table 1 demonstrates Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Opportunities Fund. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares and 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.