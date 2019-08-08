Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.52 N/A 0.26 36.35 Lazard Ltd 36 1.46 N/A 3.09 12.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Lazard Ltd. Lazard Ltd appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Opportunities Fund. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Clough Global Opportunities Fund is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares and 68.4% of Lazard Ltd shares. Insiders owned 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, 1% are Lazard Ltd’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Lazard Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Lazard Ltd beats Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.