Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.82 N/A 0.26 36.35 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.61 N/A 2.25 8.91

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Janus Henderson Group plc appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Opportunities Fund. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Janus Henderson Group plc, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Janus Henderson Group plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Janus Henderson Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Janus Henderson Group plc on the other hand boasts of a $23.55 consensus price target and a 25.60% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors. About 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Janus Henderson Group plc has 0.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund has 14.82% stronger performance while Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.