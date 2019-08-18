Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 20.07 N/A 0.26 36.35 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.80 N/A 1.23 14.76

Table 1 highlights Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Opportunities Fund. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares and 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares. About 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.