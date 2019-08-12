Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

As Asset Management companies, Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.77 N/A 0.26 36.35 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.18 N/A 1.15 15.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Opportunities Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares and 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares. Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders are 9.16%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.