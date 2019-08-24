Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Both Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.67 N/A 0.26 36.35 Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 34.11 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.36% and 83.6% respectively. 9.16% are Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.