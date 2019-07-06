Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Comparing side by side

Both Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 20.01 N/A -0.29 0.00 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares and 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares. About 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.24% -1.54% 1.27% -3.13% -13.22% 16.4% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.