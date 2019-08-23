Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Comparison side by side

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.79 N/A 0.26 36.35 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Clough Global Opportunities Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.36% and 6.59%. Insiders held 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Summary

Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.