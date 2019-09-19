Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 20.01 N/A 0.26 36.35 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.48 N/A 1.81 8.04

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Opportunities Fund. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares and 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares. Competitively, 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.