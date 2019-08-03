Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.99 N/A 0.26 36.35 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.30 N/A 0.75 19.49

Demonstrates Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Opportunities Fund. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders are 9.16%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.