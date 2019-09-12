Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Asset Management company, Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has 3.36% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Clough Global Opportunities Fund and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Clough Global Opportunities Fund and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund N/A 10 36.35 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 1.78 2.60

The peers have a potential upside of 186.70%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Clough Global Opportunities Fund and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Clough Global Opportunities Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s competitors beat Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.