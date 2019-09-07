Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Comparison side by side

Both Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 20.14 N/A 0.26 36.35 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.67 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 highlights Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hennessy Advisors Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Opportunities Fund. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Hennessy Advisors Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares and 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares. Insiders held 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors Inc. has 29% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Clough Global Opportunities Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.