Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Comparing side by side

Since Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 20.06 N/A -0.29 0.00 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.68 N/A 3.83 5.08

Table 1 demonstrates Clough Global Opportunities Fund and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Opportunities Fund and GAMCO Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.36% and 80.7% respectively. Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders are 9.16%. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.31% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.24% -1.54% 1.27% -3.13% -13.22% 16.4% GAMCO Investors Inc. -9.32% -6.45% -5.4% -2.36% -25.9% 15.16%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund was more bullish than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Clough Global Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.