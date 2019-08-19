Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 20.07 N/A 0.26 36.35 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.48 N/A 1.14 9.34

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Opportunities Fund. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.