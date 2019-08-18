Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 20.07 N/A 0.26 36.35 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.26 N/A 0.61 19.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Opportunities Fund. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Clough Global Opportunities Fund is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.36% and 29.86%. Insiders owned roughly 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.