Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Contrasting side by side

Since Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.26 36.35 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 highlights Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Clough Global Opportunities Fund. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Clough Global Opportunities Fund is currently more expensive than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. 9.16% are Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.36% are Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats on 4 of the 6 factors Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.