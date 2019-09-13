Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) Comparing side by side

Since Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 20.01 N/A 0.26 36.35 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.25 N/A -0.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.36% and 42.96% respectively. Insiders held roughly 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.