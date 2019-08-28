Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.62 N/A 0.26 36.35 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 112.49 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Clough Global Opportunities Fund and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares and 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund was less bullish than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Summary

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited beats on 3 of the 5 factors Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.