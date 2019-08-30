Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Both Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.82 N/A 0.88 14.09 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Clough Global Equity Fund and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Clough Global Equity Fund and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares and 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund was less bullish than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.