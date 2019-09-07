Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

As Asset Management companies, Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 21.16 N/A 0.88 14.09 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.03 N/A 2.49 10.48

Demonstrates Clough Global Equity Fund and Gladstone Investment Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Equity Fund. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Clough Global Equity Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Gladstone Investment Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Equity Fund and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.94% and 1.87% respectively. Clough Global Equity Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.04%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund has stronger performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.