Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

Both Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 21.21 N/A 0.88 14.09 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 39.14 N/A 0.86 25.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Clough Global Equity Fund. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Clough Global Equity Fund is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares and 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares. Insiders owned 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund has weaker performance than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Clough Global Equity Fund.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.