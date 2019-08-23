Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.79 N/A 0.88 14.09 Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.63 N/A 2.13 16.32

Table 1 highlights Clough Global Equity Fund and Federated Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Federated Investors Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Equity Fund. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Clough Global Equity Fund is currently more affordable than Federated Investors Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Clough Global Equity Fund and Federated Investors Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares and 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares. Clough Global Equity Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.04%. Comparatively, Federated Investors Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats Clough Global Equity Fund on 10 of the 10 factors.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.