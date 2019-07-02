Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

We are comparing Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 22.98 N/A 0.49 27.02 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.34 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares and 51.85% of CM Finance Inc. shares. Clough Global Equity Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.04%. Competitively, 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -1.41% 1.69% 6.43% -1.85% -5.16% 22.14% CM Finance Inc. 1.37% 0.54% -4.77% -9.16% -15.54% 18.24%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund was more bullish than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats CM Finance Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.