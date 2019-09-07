Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV)

We are contrasting Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 21.16 N/A 0.88 14.09 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.20 N/A 0.17 61.21

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Clough Global Equity Fund and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Clough Global Equity Fund. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Clough Global Equity Fund is currently more affordable than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Clough Global Equity Fund and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Equity Fund and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 27.94% and 16.58% respectively. 0.04% are Clough Global Equity Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has 0.03% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund was more bullish than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Clough Global Equity Fund beats Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.