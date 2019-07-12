Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 22.32 N/A 0.49 27.02 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 8.01 N/A 1.71 12.86

Demonstrates Clough Global Equity Fund and StoneCastle Financial Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Equity Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clough Global Equity Fund and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Equity Fund and StoneCastle Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.94% and 24.74% respectively. Insiders held 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -1.41% 1.69% 6.43% -1.85% -5.16% 22.14% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.05% 0.59% 3.48% 9.96% 1.66% 13.94%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.