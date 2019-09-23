Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Comparing side by side

Since Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.70 N/A 0.88 14.09 State Street Corporation 60 1.92 N/A 5.89 9.86

Table 1 demonstrates Clough Global Equity Fund and State Street Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. State Street Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Equity Fund. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Clough Global Equity Fund is trading at a higher P/E ratio than State Street Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and State Street Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clough Global Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Meanwhile, State Street Corporation’s consensus price target is $62.33, while its potential upside is 3.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 93.1% of State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares. Comparatively, State Street Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Clough Global Equity Fund.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.