Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Comparing side by side

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.82 N/A 0.88 14.09 Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Clough Global Equity Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Clough Global Equity Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.04% are Clough Global Equity Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Jupai Holdings Limited has 2.59% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund had bullish trend while Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.