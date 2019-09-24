Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Clough Global Equity Fund has 27.94% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Clough Global Equity Fund has 0.04% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Clough Global Equity Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Clough Global Equity Fund and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund N/A 13 14.09 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Clough Global Equity Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Clough Global Equity Fund is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clough Global Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Clough Global Equity Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Clough Global Equity Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.