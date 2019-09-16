Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Comparing side by side

Both Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 21.02 N/A 0.88 14.09 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Clough Global Equity Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Equity Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 27.94% and 49.92% respectively. Insiders owned 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares. Competitively, 0.42% are First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.