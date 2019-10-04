Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Contrasting side by side

Since Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.88 14.09 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 10 0.00 70.65M 1.27 8.43

In table 1 we can see Clough Global Equity Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clough Global Equity Fund. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Clough Global Equity Fund’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Clough Global Equity Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 736,704,900.94% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clough Global Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s potential upside is 37.22% and its average target price is $12.83.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares. Comparatively, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund has stronger performance than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Clough Global Equity Fund.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.