Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) Comparing side by side

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.65 N/A 0.88 14.09 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.32 N/A 1.02 16.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Apollo Investment Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Clough Global Equity Fund. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Clough Global Equity Fund is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Clough Global Equity Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Equity Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.94% and 43.3% respectively. Clough Global Equity Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.04%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund was less bullish than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats Clough Global Equity Fund on 9 of the 9 factors.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.