Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.20 N/A 0.17 61.21 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.56 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 16.58% and 16.94% respectively. 0.03% are Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Oxford Square Capital Corp. has 8.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was more bullish than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.