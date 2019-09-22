Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.16 N/A 0.17 61.21 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.73 N/A 1.17 12.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 16.58% and 10.74% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.