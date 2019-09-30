Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 0.00 N/A 0.17 61.21 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 17 0.00 N/A 1.31 12.40

Table 1 highlights Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares and 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares. About 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.