Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 0.00 N/A 0.17 61.21 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 1.67 11.81M 0.21 7.52

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Manning & Napier Inc. Manning & Napier Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 636,040,499.78% 1.6% 1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares. Competitively, Manning & Napier Inc. has 9.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has 6.61% stronger performance while Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Manning & Napier Inc. beats Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund on 8 of the 12 factors.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.