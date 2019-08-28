Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.24 N/A 0.17 61.21 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 57.58 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.58% and 25.75% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has stronger performance than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.