Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.07 N/A 0.17 61.21 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 2.99 N/A 0.21 29.38

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and WisdomTree Investments Inc. WisdomTree Investments Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is currently more expensive than WisdomTree Investments Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.03%. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund had bullish trend while WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund beats WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.