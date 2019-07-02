Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Contrasting side by side

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.85 N/A -0.87 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.66 N/A 1.64 8.61

Table 1 demonstrates Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has an average target price of $14.5, with potential upside of 4.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 16.58% and 20.06% respectively. 0.03% are Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -0.76% -2.6% -0.85% -4.04% -13.3% 10.34% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11%

For the past year Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was more bullish than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.