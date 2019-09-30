Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) Comparison side by side

Since Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 0.00 N/A 0.17 61.21 OFS Capital Corporation 11 1.20 N/A 0.74 15.01

Demonstrates Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and OFS Capital Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. OFS Capital Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and OFS Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and OFS Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of OFS Capital Corporation is $12, which is potential 2.56% upside.

Roughly 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.03% are Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, OFS Capital Corporation has 22.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was more bullish than OFS Capital Corporation.

OFS Capital Corporation beats Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.