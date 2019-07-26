Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has 0.03% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.94 1.67 2.59

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -0.76% -2.6% -0.85% -4.04% -13.3% 10.34% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has weaker performance than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s rivals.

Dividends

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s rivals beat Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.