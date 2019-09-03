Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Comparing side by side

Both Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.31 N/A 0.17 61.21 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.88 N/A 1.23 14.76

Table 1 highlights Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is currently more expensive than Golub Capital BDC Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares and 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.