Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Contrasting side by side

Both Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.16 N/A 0.17 61.21 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 140 1.47 N/A 13.56 10.73

Table 1 highlights Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ameriprise Financial Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s consensus target price is $166.8, while its potential upside is 14.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares and 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has weaker performance than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.