Clough Capital Partners LP Upped Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $11.72 Million; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Boosted by $12.35 Million Its Holding

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by 218.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 274,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.14 million, up from 125,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 6.64 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – WILL SPONSOR, FUND, CONDUCT CO’S OPEN-LABEL, MULTI-CENTER PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TILSOTOLIMOD IN COMBINATION WITH YERVOY; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN STUDY, YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR BENEFIT FOR CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES SAYS URGES BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL #4 – SEC FILING

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 135.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 105,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 183,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.55 million, up from 78,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 14.06 million shares traded or 20.97% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Shuffles Cash Equities Leaders With Rise of Electronic; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 24/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.7 EUROS FROM 35.6 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Aguzin Sees Optimistic Investors From Economic Point of View (Video); 06/03/2018 – TouchBistro and Chase Introduce the Next Generation of Payment Technology for Restaurants; 11/04/2018 – Barclays hires JPMorgan’s Tim McNulty as its security chief; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan targets $250 mln for special situations- Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – U.S. MONEY MARKETS HAVE “MINIMAL” DIRECT EXPOSURE TO ITALY BANK DEBT WITH $1.5 BLN OUTSTANDING – J.P. MORGAN

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

