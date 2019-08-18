Clough Capital Partners LP Upped Position in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) by $2.76 Million; Wallace Capital Management Stake in Sanofi (SNY) Raised as Shares Declined

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 6,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 186,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 179,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 976,456 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam: Data Will Demonstrate the Potential of Patisiran to Alleviate Multiple manifestations of hATTR Amyloidosis; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi Completes Acquisition Of Bioverativ Inc; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – HAS EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE OF EXECUTING CORPORATE CARVE-OUTS AND WILL WORK COLLABORATIVELY WITH SANOFI TO FORM A NEW INDEPENDENT OPERATION; 17/04/2018 – REG-ADVENT INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE ZENTIVA, SANOFI’S EUROPEAN GENERICS BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: New Max SoloStar Pen Holds 900 Units of Toujeo; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi in Talks With Advent International to Sell Zentiva for EUR1.92 Bln; 08/03/2018 – #3 Sanofi is jettisoning its infectious disease unit to Evotec – handing over cash, staff and a pipeline $SNY; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 89.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 50,700 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $110.5. About 761,614 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 04/05/2018 – RAJ OIL MILLS LTD RAJS.NS – SRA APPROVES TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM ESCROW ACCOUNT WITH HDFC BANK TO CURRENT BANK ACCOUNT OF CO; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) by 99,507 shares to 15,446 shares, valued at $220,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,810 shares, and cut its stake in Beigene Ltd.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 7,545 shares to 9,633 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (Usa) (FRFHF) by 730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,341 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN).