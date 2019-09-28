Clough Capital Partners LP Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $17.43 Million as Market Value Rose; Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Holding In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Has Upped

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 41,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 45.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 131,040 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 418,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.00 million, up from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft teams up for South Korean gaming – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 4,993 shares to 306,941 shares, valued at $64.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,972 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 6.82% or 78,638 shares in its portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 6,025 shares. Joel Isaacson Com Ltd Llc accumulated 44,027 shares. The Missouri-based Jones Fincl Lllp has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Sands Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 8.55 million shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 1.19% or 42,646 shares. Hightower Limited Liability holds 2.09% or 2.62M shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 52,821 shares. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability invested in 2.83% or 47,196 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,308 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Wafra invested in 480,722 shares. Moreover, Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 1.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,832 shares. Pittenger & Anderson accumulated 126,882 shares. 18,037 were accumulated by Parkside Bankshares And Tru.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Slt Engy And M (DSE) by 115,160 shares to 48,440 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 10,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,130 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM).