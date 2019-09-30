Clough Capital Partners LP Raised Its Position in Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) by $2.39 Million; Trinity Inds (TRN) Valuation Declined While P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Decreased by $12.12 Million Its Position

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 605,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 896,756 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.61 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 500,782 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING WILL RELINQUISH HIS POSITION AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror to rebrand after Express deal; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Trinity Industries Rises for 13 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: WB17–51–12/05/17 Neville Peterson LLP on behalf of Trinity Industries, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries Sees 2018 EPS $1.20-EPS $1.40; 11/04/2018 – CMA Launches Investigation Into the Completed Trinity Mirror/Express Merger

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 126,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The hedge fund held 778,746 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.26 million, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 109,246 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 77,600 shares to 94,900 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (NYSE:DEX) by 33,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,828 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $12.69 million activity.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $48.59 million for 13.05 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.