Clough Capital Partners LP Raised Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $29.82 Million; Willingdon Wealth Management Has Lowered Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $3.62 Million; Stock Declined

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 99.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management analyzed 18,106 shares as the company's stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 15 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 18,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $150.07. About 10.50 million shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500.

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4108.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 156,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 159,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.69 million, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $201.59. About 4.37 million shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 27,781 shares to 12,459 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,089 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 6,172 shares to 20,195 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

